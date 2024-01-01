$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
VIN 2CNFLDE55B6474903
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-9678A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors!
If you're buying a crossover that performs well on road trips and highway runs, the Equinox gets you a great deal. This 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SiriusXM
2011 Chevrolet Equinox