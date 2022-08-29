Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

155,922 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

$10,900

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

LTZ, BACK UP CAMERA, AWD, SUNROOF, POWER GROUP

Location

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

155,922KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2CNFLGEC0B6286497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,922 KM

Vehicle Description

10900 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>

AUTOMATIC, AWD, 4 CYLINDERS, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITION, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE STARTER, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FEEL REE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE, OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

