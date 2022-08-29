$10,900+ tax & licensing
613-744-7090
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ, BACK UP CAMERA, AWD, SUNROOF, POWER GROUP
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9083731
- Stock #: B6286497
- VIN: 2CNFLGEC0B6286497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,922 KM
Vehicle Description
10900 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>
AUTOMATIC, AWD, 4 CYLINDERS, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITION, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE STARTER, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FEEL REE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE, OTTAWA
Vehicle Features
