2011 Chevrolet Impala
LS - OnStar - Cruise Control
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
Used
158,898KM
VIN 2G1WA5EK6B1256898
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-9060B
- Mileage 158,898 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2011 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 158,898 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Onstar
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
