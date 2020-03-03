Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Traverse

FWD 4DR 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Traverse

FWD 4DR 1LT

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

  1. 4757163
  2. 4757163
  3. 4757163
  4. 4757163
  5. 4757163
  6. 4757163
  7. 4757163
  8. 4757163
  9. 4757163
  10. 4757163
  11. 4757163
  12. 4757163
  13. 4757163
  14. 4757163
  15. 4757163
  16. 4757163
  17. 4757163
  18. 4757163
  19. 4757163
  20. 4757163
  21. 4757163
  22. 4757163
  23. 4757163
  24. 4757163
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,038KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4757163
  • VIN: 1GNKRGED8BJ266258
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

- Certified
- No Accidents
- 7 Passenger
- Parking sensors
- Power Seat with lumbar support
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- 30 Days Dealers Warranty
- Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit, ODSP, bankruptcy, previous repossession, self employed, uber drivers, low income and more.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE AT Prioautosales.com/apply-for-financing-online/ AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Sun: 11:00AM-05:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L/220
L/100Km City: 12.7
L/100Km Hwy: 8.4
Mechanical Equipment
Alternator, 170 amp
Battery rundown protection
Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc, and ABS with panic brake assist
Engine, 3.6L V6, direct injection (DI) -inc: variable valve timing
Exhaust system, single
Front wheel drive
Steering, power with variable assist
Suspension system, 4 wheel independent
Interior Equipment
Cargo storage, under rear floor
Console, front centre -inc: (2) cup holders, storage
Cruise control
Cup holders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
Defogger, rear window electric
Driver information centre -inc: trip, fuel, vehicle system information
Floor covering, colour keyed carpeting -inc: front & rear removable floor mats
Instrumentation, 5-gauge cluster
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit
Mirror, rearview with OnStar controls
Oil life monitor
Outside temperature indicator and compass
Exterior Equipment
Door handles, chrome
Glass, Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side, rear quarter and rear glass
Glass, Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
Liftgate, rear, manual
Lights, dual halogen lamp, automatic on-off
Mirrors, body coloured, power OSRV heated and turn signal
Mirrors, integral spotter mirror
Mirrors, manual folding
Mouldings, body coloured, bodyside with "Traverse" badge insert
Mouldings, chrome beltline
Safety Equipment
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head curtain side impact airbags
Airbag suppression and passenger detecting system
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal driver and passenger airbags
Child safety seat "LATCH" system
Child security rear door locks
Front row side impact airbags
Rear park assist, ultrasonic
Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
Tire pressure monitor
Entertainment Equipment
6-speaker audio system
Antenna, hex fixed
Bluetooth for phone -inc: microphone, voice recognition
Steering wheel, audio controls
XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply)
Factory Options
ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DIRECT INJECTION (DI)

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Parking Sensors
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 21,728 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 110,478 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 3,523 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Send A Message