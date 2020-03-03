Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Dodge Durango

Heat AWD Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Durango

Heat AWD Sunroof

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

  1. 4800507
  2. 4800507
  3. 4800507
  4. 4800507
  5. 4800507
  6. 4800507
  7. 4800507
  8. 4800507
  9. 4800507
  10. 4800507
  11. 4800507
  12. 4800507
  13. 4800507
  14. 4800507
  15. 4800507
  16. 4800507
  17. 4800507
  18. 4800507
  19. 4800507
  20. 4800507
  21. 4800507
  22. 4800507
  23. 4800507
Contact Seller

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 210,795KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4800507
  • Stock #: 20-0118
  • VIN: 1D4RE3GG2BC689282
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Equipped with BlueTooth with hands free calling, Back up camera, USB/AUX inputs, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, sunroof and much more. Please contact our sales team for information and to schedule youe test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Rear Vents
  • Dual Climate Controls
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Interval wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Touch Screen
  • Fuel Data Centre
  • AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
  • USB
  • Parking assist w/rearview camera
  • Fold Down Rear Seat
  • Safety Reverse Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wallace Automobiles

2011 Dodge Durango H...
 210,795 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 2500 SXT Cr...
 116,750 KM
$43,980 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-250 XLT ...
 117,766 KM
$37,980 + tax & lic
Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-9646

Send A Message