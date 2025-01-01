Menu
7-passenger w/ keyless entry, three-zone air conditioning, 2nd & 3rd row Stow N Go seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control and more! We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

Details Description

$1,997

+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

| 7-PASS | STOW N GO | KEYLESS ENTRY | 3-ZONE A/C

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
248,881KM
VIN 2D4RN4DGXBR690570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 248,881 KM

Vehicle Description

7-passenger w/ keyless entry, three-zone air conditioning, 2nd & 3rd row Stow 'N Go seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control and more! We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

613-746-8500

