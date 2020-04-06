Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

R/T

2011 Dodge Journey

R/T

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

6138231555

$9,909

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,053KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4848309
  Stock #: 20-167A
  VIN: 3D4PH6FG5BT550737
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrhaven Ford

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

