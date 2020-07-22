Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

87,597 KM

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

SUPER CLEAN AND LOW KMS.

2011 Dodge Journey

SUPER CLEAN AND LOW KMS.

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

87,597KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5692800
  Stock #: 200542
  VIN: 3D4PG4FB7BT522272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200542
  • Mileage 87,597 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and well appointed. Stallion black on charcoal interior. Alloy wheels, tinted glass, dual climate control, cruise control, power group, leather wrapped steering, AM/FM/CD, push button start, roof rack, in floor storage, traction control, trip computer, keyless entry! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of premium used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

