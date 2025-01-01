Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Ottawa, ON

2011 Ford Edge

98,400 KM

Details Features

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12923738

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1756584913
  2. 1756584913
  3. 1756584913
  4. 1756584913
  5. 1756584913
  6. 1756584913
  7. 1756584913
  8. 1756584913
  9. 1756584913
  10. 1756584913
  11. 1756584913
  12. 1756584913
  13. 1756584913
  14. 1756584913
  15. 1756584913
  16. 1756584913
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 2FMDK4KCXBBB32965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 150
  • Mileage 98,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus 158,601 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5I LIMITED REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5I LIMITED REBUILT TITLE 64,869 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Infiniti Q50 3.0T Luxe for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Infiniti Q50 3.0T Luxe 63,325 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2011 Ford Edge