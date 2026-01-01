Menu
This 2011 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 10 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry .

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2011 Ford Edge

10 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Edge

SEL - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM

13502801

2011 Ford Edge

SEL - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10KM
VIN 2FMDK3JC0BBA43806

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10 KM

This 2011 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 10 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry .

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Remote Keyless Entry

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Sync
SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2011 Ford Edge