2011 Ford Edge

SEL LEATHER PANO ROOF HTD SEATS FULL PWR GRP SYNC

2011 Ford Edge

SEL LEATHER PANO ROOF HTD SEATS FULL PWR GRP SYNC

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$10,856

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,133KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4466973
  • Stock #: 200014
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC0BBA98188
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

V6 w/leather interior, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, alloy wheels, tinted glass, Microsoft Sync,rear park assist, cruise control, full power group incl power seats, dual climate control, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, trailer hitch, roof rails, heated mirrors, rear parking aid, Microsoft Sync, automatic headlamps, block heater, traction control, and keyless entry. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of nearly new SUVs and we GUARANTEE the lowest prices. We are the little dealer that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Step Bumper
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

