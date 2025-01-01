Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> The Ford Escape has an interior thats comfortable for its occupants and flexible to maximize cargo space your way. This 2011 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 121,834 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2011 Ford Escape

121,834 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Ford Escape

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
12833017

2011 Ford Escape

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,834KM
VIN 1FMCU9EG1BKB86551

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6938A
  • Mileage 121,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM!

The Ford Escape has an interior that's comfortable for its occupants and flexible to maximize cargo space your way. This 2011 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 121,834 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Sync
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL at - Fog Lamps - Power Windows for sale in Kanata, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL at - Fog Lamps - Power Windows 142,415 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD A - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2014 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD A - Sunroof - Leather Seats 37,925 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 GT - Head-Up Display - Sunroof for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Mazda CX-3 GT - Head-Up Display - Sunroof 74,438 KM $17,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2011 Ford Escape