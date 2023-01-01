Menu
2011 Ford Explorer

268,314 KM

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2011 Ford Explorer

2011 Ford Explorer

XLT

2011 Ford Explorer

XLT

Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

268,314KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9846521
  • Stock #: 19- 23-VA52286
  • VIN: 1FMHK8D83BGA52286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 268,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Windshield trim missing drivers side. Rust on tailgate.

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Ottawa to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ottawa

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

