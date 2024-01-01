$16,871+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger
SPORT
2011 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$16,871
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 160,216 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford Ranger sport,4 Litre V6 engine ,automatic transmission Sport package GREAT city truck
Very well-maintained unit!!! We APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICEN SING EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ...0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email DriveTown Ottawa
DriveTown Ottawa
Call Dealer
613-822-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-822-2725