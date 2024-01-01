Menu
2011 Ford Ranger sport, 4 Litre V6 engine, automatic transmission Sport package GREAT city truck
Very well-maintained unit!!!

2011 Ford Ranger

160,216 KM

$16,871

+ tax & licensing
SPORT

SPORT

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,871

+ taxes & licensing

160,216KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTKR4EE5BPA62403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 160,216 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Ranger sport,4 Litre V6 engine ,automatic transmission Sport package GREAT  city truck
Very well-maintained unit!!!  We APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICEN SING EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ...0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Power Outlet

