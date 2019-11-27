Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Ford Transit Connect

XLT w/Rear & Side Door

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Transit Connect

XLT w/Rear & Side Door

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4383774
  2. 4383774
  3. 4383774
  4. 4383774
  5. 4383774
  6. 4383774
  7. 4383774
  8. 4383774
  9. 4383774
  10. 4383774
  11. 4383774
  12. 4383774
  13. 4383774
  14. 4383774
  15. 4383774
  16. 4383774
  17. 4383774
  18. 4383774
  19. 4383774
  20. 4383774
  21. 4383774
  22. 4383774
  23. 4383774
  24. 4383774
  25. 4383774
  26. 4383774
  27. 4383774
  28. 4383774
  29. 4383774
  30. 4383774
  31. 4383774
  32. 4383774
  33. 4383774
  34. 4383774
  35. 4383774
  36. 4383774
  37. 4383774
  38. 4383774
  39. 4383774
Contact Seller

$14,426

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,571KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4383774
  • Stock #: 191095
  • VIN: NM0LS6BN8BT060032
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Transmission
Automatic

Loaded with options! Air conditioning, ladder racks, power inverter, work bench, parts organizers, power group, cruise control, AM/FM/CD, step bumper flip down step, amber strobe, rear wipers, block heater and keyless entry. This Transit is loaded and ready for work! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 Transit

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Cloth Interior
  • Step Bumper
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Storage Box
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 28,803 KM
$29,992 + tax & lic
2007 Pontiac Montana...
 224,434 KM
$1,795 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 18,093 KM
$27,752 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message