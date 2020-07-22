Menu
2011 GMC Terrain

191,586 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ottawa Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT

613-745-7051

2011 GMC Terrain

2011 GMC Terrain

SLT-2

2011 GMC Terrain

SLT-2

Location

Ottawa Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

613-745-7051

  Listing ID: 5383466
  Stock #: 190293A
  VIN: 2CTFLWE53B6206940

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

191,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 190293A
  • Mileage 191,586 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in learning more about this vehicle?  


Our team’s here to help and answer all your questions! Reach us by text at 613-704-5773, by phone at 613-604-9858, or drop by 900 St-Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON, K1K 3B3 and take it for a test drive today!  


Why Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM?


We’re proud to be a Top-Rated Jeep, Dodge, RAM, and Chrysler Dealership in Ottawa. Don’t take our word for it, read our 1,000+ Google Reviews!


Beyond our huge selection of used and certified pre-owned vehicles, we deliver an exceptional, pressure-free, and transparent experience.  


  • Our used and pre-owned inventory is backed by our Used Vehicle Exchange Policy.
  • We provide full disclosure on all inventory including details of the CarProof report.
  • Vehicles are sold certified with a multi-point safety inspection performed by factory-trained technicians.
  • We provide you with a peace-of-mind coverage for 36 days on all safety-related items.
  • Many of our used vehicles come with a transferred factory or extended warranties at no extra cost.
  • We accept all trades: push tow or drive them in!
  • We arrange shipments of vehicles throughout Canada.
  • Our complimentary shuttle service is available weekdays (pick up AND drop off). You also have the option to sit down relax, watch TV, and enjoy a coffee, tea, or hot chocolate while you wait. We also an iPad section for children.
  • Our service department includes a complimentary exterior wash on your visit service visits.
  • We’re conveniently located at 900 St Laurent Boulevard, just a few blocks north of the Queensway and only minutes from Bank St, Hunt Club Rd, and Orleans.
  • Last but not least, smiles are always present and free at Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

