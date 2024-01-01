Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Rebuilt title</div>

2011 Honda Civic

111,560 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda Civic

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Civic

SE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1718337464
  2. 1718337464
  3. 1718337464
  4. 1718337464
  5. 1718337464
  6. 1718337464
  7. 1718337464
  8. 1718337464
  9. 1718337464
  10. 1718337464
  11. 1718337464
  12. 1718337464
  13. 1718337464
  14. 1718337464
  15. 1718337464
  16. 1718337464
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,560KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F67BH001591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 40
  • Mileage 111,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Rebuilt title

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2011 Honda Civic SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Honda Civic SE 111,560 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 143,679 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic EX REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda Civic EX REBUILT TITLE 169,303 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Civic