2011 Honda CR-V

223,104 KM

$8,900 + tax & licensing

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE 

>>8900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

>>4 BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES>>

>>WINTER TIRE SET ON STEEL RIMS INCLUDED

>>REMOTE STARTER>>

AUTOMATIC, AWD, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITION, POWER SUNROOF, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED WINDOWS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS

2011 Honda CR-V

223,104 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L/AWD/AUTO/REMOTE STARTER/FULLY LOADED 223KM

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L/AWD/AUTO/REMOTE STARTER/FULLY LOADED 223KM

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
223,104KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H73BL810378

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,104 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-744-7090

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2011 Honda CR-V