$14,787.50+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
2011 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$14,787.50
+ taxes & licensing
65,603KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H64BB502888
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 63711A
- Mileage 65,603 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
5 Speed Automatic
