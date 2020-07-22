Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

141,958 KM

$13,224

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

EX 8 Passenger Power Sliding Doors

Used
  • Listing ID: 5610093
  • Stock #: 200490
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H40BB505463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200490
  • Mileage 141,958 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 8 Passenger w/rear view camera, Super clean !! Heated seats, power sliding doors w/remote, tri-zone climate control, alloy wheels, tinted glass, cruise control, full power group incl power seat, split stow 3rd row seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux input, automatic headlamps, Bluetooth, roof rails, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of Honda and Toyota vehicles and we will beat ANY advertised prices. We are Ottawa's price leader.Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 le, awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Rear Sliding Window
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Dual sliding doors
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

613-746-8500

