2011 Honda Odyssey

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
V6 8 Passenger w/rear view camera, Super clean !! Heated seats, power sliding doors w/remote, tri-zone climate control, alloy wheels, tinted glass, cruise control, full power group incl power seat, split stow 3rd row seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux input, automatic headlamps, Bluetooth, roof rails, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of Honda and Toyota vehicles and we will beat ANY advertised prices. We are Ottawa's price leader.Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 le, awd, 4wd
