2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets

Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Trailer Hitch

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Satellite Radio

Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster

Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Additional Features All Equipped

Anti-Starter

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Center Arm Rest

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Storage Box

Analog Gauges

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.