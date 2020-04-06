Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 2.4 A/C CRUISE PWR GRP BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 2.4 A/C CRUISE PWR GRP BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4849944
  2. 4849944
  3. 4849944
  4. 4849944
  5. 4849944
  6. 4849944
  7. 4849944
  8. 4849944
  9. 4849944
  10. 4849944
  11. 4849944
  12. 4849944
  13. 4849944
  14. 4849944
  15. 4849944
  16. 4849944
  17. 4849944
  18. 4849944
  19. 4849944
  20. 4849944
  21. 4849944
  22. 4849944
  23. 4849944
  24. 4849944
  25. 4849944
  26. 4849944
  27. 4849944
  28. 4849944
  29. 4849944
  30. 4849944
  31. 4849944
  32. 4849944
  33. 4849944
  34. 4849944
Contact Seller

$1,869

+ taxes & licensing

  • 276,420KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4849944
  • Stock #: NC200177
  • VIN: 5XYZG3AB8BG070685
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Manual / Standard

Rare 6 speed w/air conditioning, cruise control, alloy wheels, tinted glass, power group, trailer hitch, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux , roof rack w/cross bars, storage box, wood trim interior, keyless entry and much more. Fresh trade-in. Drives really well but we are OVERSTOCKED !!! We need to move 30 cars this week. The boss said to drop the prices and send them to new homes. We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer - This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at buyer's expense. We however feel it's a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. 4wd, 4x4, awd *Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'. awd, 4wd, 4x4

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Storage Box
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 44,960 KM
$21,216 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 22,789 KM
$16,726 + tax & lic
2010 Kawasaki Ninja ...
 17,109 KM
$5,997 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message