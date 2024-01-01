$14,148+ tax & licensing
2011 Infiniti FX50
AWD 4DR
2011 Infiniti FX50
AWD 4DR
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$14,148
+ taxes & licensing
Used
171,711KM
VIN JN8BS1MWXBM170244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,711 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $14572 - Our Price is just $14148!
Flaunting a rakish, athletic stance and boisterous exhaust note, this Infiniti FX50 is a snazzy standout. This 2011 INFINITI FX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Empower the drive with an unmistakable icon. The original sport crossover. A bold design built upon a sport sedan chassis. It has the bones and muscle of an athlete with the enhanced capability to match. Make your mark with this sporty, luxurious Infiniti FX50. This SUV has 171,711 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$14,148
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2011 Infiniti FX50