Flaunting a rakish, athletic stance and boisterous exhaust note, this Infiniti FX50 is a snazzy standout. This 2011 INFINITI FX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. 

Empower the drive with an unmistakable icon. The original sport crossover. A bold design built upon a sport sedan chassis. It has the bones and muscle of an athlete with the enhanced capability to match. Make your mark with this sporty, luxurious Infiniti FX50. This SUV has 171,711 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. 

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2011 Infiniti FX50

171,711 KM

Details Description

$14,148

+ tax & licensing
2011 Infiniti FX50

AWD 4DR

2011 Infiniti FX50

AWD 4DR

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$14,148

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,711KM
VIN JN8BS1MWXBM170244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,711 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $14572 - Our Price is just $14148!

Flaunting a rakish, athletic stance and boisterous exhaust note, this Infiniti FX50 is a snazzy standout. This 2011 INFINITI FX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Empower the drive with an unmistakable icon. The original sport crossover. A bold design built upon a sport sedan chassis. It has the bones and muscle of an athlete with the enhanced capability to match. Make your mark with this sporty, luxurious Infiniti FX50. This SUV has 171,711 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
