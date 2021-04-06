2011 International 4300

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 4 2 3 , 3 1 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6964019

6964019 Stock #: 00996

00996 VIN: 1HTJTSKN5BH315173

Vehicle Details Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 423,318 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.