Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 International 4300

423,318 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2011 International 4300

2011 International 4300

DuraStar DuraStar 4300

Watch This Vehicle

2011 International 4300

DuraStar DuraStar 4300

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 6964019
  2. 6964019
  3. 6964019
  4. 6964019
  5. 6964019
  6. 6964019
  7. 6964019
  8. 6964019
  9. 6964019
  10. 6964019
  11. 6964019
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

423,318KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6964019
  • Stock #: 00996
  • VIN: 1HTJTSKN5BH315173

Vehicle Details

  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 423,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2014 Mercedes-Benz B...
 117,406 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 335i
 139,456 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Au...
 128,583 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory