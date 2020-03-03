Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Isuzu NRR

Diesel with 14' Box + Liftgate

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Isuzu NRR

Diesel with 14' Box + Liftgate

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

  1. 4800525
  2. 4800525
  3. 4800525
  4. 4800525
  5. 4800525
  6. 4800525
  7. 4800525
  8. 4800525
  9. 4800525
  10. 4800525
  11. 4800525
  12. 4800525
  13. 4800525
  14. 4800525
  15. 4800525
  16. 4800525
  17. 4800525
Contact Seller

$18,780

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,306KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4800525
  • VIN: JALE5W165B7300462
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Commercial
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3
210hp 5.2L diesel, auto, AC, PW, PDL, cruise control, 19,500 GVWR, 14' aluminum box with side door and power liftgate. Good condition overall, sold with Ontario Safety Check and ready to work. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wallace Automobiles

2014 Jeep Compass No...
 61,333 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Challenge...
 118,286 KM
$11,980 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix S...
 201,686 KM
$3,980 + tax & lic
Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-9646

Send A Message