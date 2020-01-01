Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO - SiriusXM - Fog Lights

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO - SiriusXM - Fog Lights

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 237,243KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4501965
  • Stock #: N20016A
  • VIN: 1J4RR4GG3BC620277
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning!

There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 237243 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning.


If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Fog Lamps
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Enhanced accident response system
  • Front seat side air bags
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Standard Duty Engine Cooling
Convenience
  • ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
  • Overhead Console
  • Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Full Length Floor Console
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Rear window wiper w/washer
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Front door tinted glass
  • Tinted windshield glass
  • Laminated front door glass
Trim
  • Base Door Trim Panel
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Bright grille
  • Body-colour fascias
  • Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Removable short mast antenna
Suspension
  • Normal Duty Suspension
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
  • Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down
Seating
  • Rear 60/40 split-folding seat
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
  • Air Filtering
  • Tip Start
  • Vehicle Information Centre
  • Bright License Plate Brow
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Cargo tie-down loops
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Trailer Sway Damping
  • Flipper liftgate glass
  • active head restraints
  • Hill start assist
  • Hood insulation
  • Child seat latch-ready anchor system
  • Child seat upper tether anchorages
  • Front/rear side curtain air bags
  • Bright Side Roof Rails
  • Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Dual-note electric horns
  • Cargo trim panel w/storage net
  • Integrated liftgate rear spoiler
  • Carpeted flooring
  • Front/rear aimable LED reading lamps
  • Rain brake support
  • Ready alert braking
  • Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor
  • 3-point centre rear seat belt
  • Manual folding pwr heated mirrors
  • Body-colour outside mirrors
  • 700-amp maintenance-free battery
  • 215MM Rear Axle
  • Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door
  • 3.06 Axle Ratio
  • SiriusXM
  • 195mm front axle
  • 6500# GVWR
  • SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2005 MINI Cooper Har...
 161,192 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 42,291 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Forester...
 128,858 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-378-XXXX

(click to show)

888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817

Send A Message