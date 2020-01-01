SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning!



There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Manotick.



The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 237243 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning.





If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!



Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Safety Fog Lights

Fog Lamps

Automatic Headlamps

Child safety rear door locks

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Enhanced accident response system

Front seat side air bags Comfort Air Conditioning

Illuminated Entry Exterior Aluminum Wheels Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Oil Cooler

Standard Duty Engine Cooling Convenience ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS

Overhead Console

Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp

Passenger Assist Handles

Full Length Floor Console

Glove Box Lamp

Halogen Headlamps

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Rear window wiper w/washer Windows Rear Window Defroster

Front door tinted glass

Tinted windshield glass

Laminated front door glass Trim Base Door Trim Panel

Body-colour door handles

Bright grille

Body-colour fascias

Chrome Bodyside Moulding Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Removable short mast antenna Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr accessory delay

Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down Seating Rear 60/40 split-folding seat

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass

Air Filtering

Tip Start

Vehicle Information Centre

Bright License Plate Brow

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Tilt/telescopic steering column

Cargo tie-down loops

Front license plate bracket

Trailer Sway Damping

Flipper liftgate glass

active head restraints

Hill start assist

Hood insulation

Child seat latch-ready anchor system

Child seat upper tether anchorages

Front/rear side curtain air bags

Bright Side Roof Rails

Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

Dual-note electric horns

Cargo trim panel w/storage net

Integrated liftgate rear spoiler

Carpeted flooring

Front/rear aimable LED reading lamps

Rain brake support

Ready alert braking

Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor

3-point centre rear seat belt

Manual folding pwr heated mirrors

Body-colour outside mirrors

700-amp maintenance-free battery

215MM Rear Axle

Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door

3.06 Axle Ratio

SiriusXM

195mm front axle

6500# GVWR

SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year radio service

