2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
ONLY 90,000 KMS & LOADED 5.7L V8!! 4X4 with 7200lb towing capacity, plenty of driver assistance options including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, rear view camera with park assist sensors, brown leather interior, terrain select (snow, sand, rock), Quadra Air Suspension with 3-level raise/lower, navigation, front heated/cooled seats with driver memory system, rear heated seats, rear DVD entertainment system, remote starter, power liftgate, heated leather wrapped steering, 115V power outlet, sunroof, alloy wheels, power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, tinted glass, tow package, full power group including power seats, dual climate control, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, push button start, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, wood trim interior, heated exterior mirrors, hill start assist, running boards, roof rails, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote power liftgate operation and factory remote start! THIS IS ONE AMAZING GRAND CHEROKEE! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4X4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd, awd, OVERLAND
