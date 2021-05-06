2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$19,426 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 0 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7051130

7051130 Stock #: 210437

210437 VIN: 1J4RR6GT2BC603902

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 210437

Mileage 90,006 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Tow Package Map Lights remote start Intermittent Wipers Console Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Running Boards tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer dvd player Satellite Radio Digital clock Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features All Equipped Backup Sensor Entertainment Package Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Navigation System Fully loaded Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.