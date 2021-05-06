Menu
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

90,006 KM

Details Description Features

$19,426

+ tax & licensing
$19,426

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

5.7L HEMI | HEATED/COOLED SEATS | AIR SUSPENSION |

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

5.7L HEMI | HEATED/COOLED SEATS | AIR SUSPENSION |

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$19,426

+ taxes & licensing

90,006KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7051130
  • Stock #: 210437
  • VIN: 1J4RR6GT2BC603902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210437
  • Mileage 90,006 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 90,000 KMS & LOADED 5.7L V8!! 4X4 with 7200lb towing capacity, plenty of driver assistance options including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, rear view camera with park assist sensors, brown leather interior, terrain select (snow, sand, rock), Quadra Air Suspension with 3-level raise/lower, navigation, front heated/cooled seats with driver memory system, rear heated seats, rear DVD entertainment system, remote starter, power liftgate, heated leather wrapped steering, 115V power outlet, sunroof, alloy wheels,  power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, tinted glass, tow package, full power group including power seats, dual climate control, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/SD/aux inputs, push button start, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, wood trim interior, heated exterior mirrors, hill start assist, running boards, roof rails, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote power liftgate operation and factory remote start! THIS IS ONE AMAZING GRAND CHEROKEE! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4X4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd, awd, OVERLAND

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
dvd player
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

