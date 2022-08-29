Menu
2011 Jeep Patriot

161,134 KM

Details Description

$6,849

+ tax & licensing
$6,849

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

2011 Jeep Patriot

2011 Jeep Patriot

North | As-Is

2011 Jeep Patriot

North | As-Is

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$6,849

+ taxes & licensing

161,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9142498
  • Stock #: U4215
  • VIN: 1J4NF2GB5BD240075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4215
  • Mileage 161,134 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS! NO NEGOTATIONS - WE ARE NOT LOOKING INTO WHAT IT NEEDS. This used vehicle is not considered road worthy and it's not being sold safetied. Buyer will have to bring it to their own mechanic. You may leave a full refundable deposit of $100 and bring the vehicle to the garage of your choosing. This is a handyman/mechanic type of deal! If you know you're knowledgeable on automotive mechanics you might be getting a steal of a deal! Come see this AS-IS vehicle for yourself.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-XXXX

613-596-1006

