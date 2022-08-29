$6,849+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-596-1006
2011 Jeep Patriot
North | As-Is
Location
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
613-596-1006
$6,849
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9142498
- Stock #: U4215
- VIN: 1J4NF2GB5BD240075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4215
- Mileage 161,134 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS! NO NEGOTATIONS - WE ARE NOT LOOKING INTO WHAT IT NEEDS. This used vehicle is not considered road worthy and it's not being sold safetied. Buyer will have to bring it to their own mechanic. You may leave a full refundable deposit of $100 and bring the vehicle to the garage of your choosing. This is a handyman/mechanic type of deal! If you know you're knowledgeable on automotive mechanics you might be getting a steal of a deal! Come see this AS-IS vehicle for yourself.
