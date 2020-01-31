2011 Jeep Wrangler

Only 90,000 KM l oaded w/options upgrades! 4X4 Sahara with Freedom top, Warn winch w/remote straps, CB radio, axle lock, running boards, alloy wheels tinted glass, air conditioning, AM/FM/CD with aux input, automatic headlamps/fog lights, differential lock, 115V outlet, trailer hitch, tow hooks, hill descent, billet hood tie-downs, traction control, keyless entry and it even comes with factory remote start! This Sahara is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4x4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd, awd, trail rated, wrangler unlimited, sahara