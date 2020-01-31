Menu
2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 90,000 KM AUTO A/C LOTS OF UPGRADES

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$22,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,298KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4627635
  • Stock #: 200082
  • VIN: 1J4BA5H12BL605021
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Only 90,000 KM l oaded w/options upgrades! 4X4 Sahara with Freedom top, Warn winch w/remote straps, CB radio, axle lock, running boards, alloy wheels tinted glass, air conditioning, AM/FM/CD with aux input, automatic headlamps/fog lights, differential lock, 115V outlet, trailer hitch, tow hooks, hill descent, billet hood tie-downs, traction control, keyless entry and it even comes with factory remote start! This Sahara is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4x4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd, awd, trail rated, wrangler unlimited, sahara

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Brush Guard
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Winch
  • Cloth Interior
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Storage Box
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

