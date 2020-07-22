Menu
2011 Kia Rio

130,860 KM

Details Description Features

$4,788

+ tax & licensing
$4,788

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2011 Kia Rio

2011 Kia Rio

EX, AUTO, POWER GROUP, BLUETOOTH, A/C, 130 KM

2011 Kia Rio

EX, AUTO, POWER GROUP, BLUETOOTH, A/C, 130 KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,788

+ taxes & licensing

130,860KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5640378
  • Stock #: B6867578
  • VIN: KNADH4B39B6867578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,860 KM

Vehicle Description

4788 + TAX + LICENSING>>>ACCIDENT FREE>>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>>>4 WINTER TIRES INCLUDED>>>

JUST LANDED, VERY CLEAN LITTLE CAR, AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, COMES WITH 4 WINTER TIRES, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, LOCATED IN EAST END OTTAWA, 1367 LABRIE AVE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

