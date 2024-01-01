Menu
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LX V6! Heated seats, rear park sensors, Bluetooth, 17-inch alloys, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener, air conditioning, cruise control and more! *as-is due to age* We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at your expense. We however feel it's a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2011 Kia Sorento

225,518 KM

Details Description

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
225,518KM
VIN 5XYKTDA27BG026115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,518 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LX V6! Heated seats, rear park sensors, Bluetooth, 17-inch alloys, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener, air conditioning, cruise control and more! *as-is due to age* We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at your expense. We however feel it’s a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

