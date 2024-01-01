$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento
LX V6 AWD | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | PARK SENSORS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 225,518 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LX V6! Heated seats, rear park sensors, Bluetooth, 17-inch alloys, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener, air conditioning, cruise control and more! *as-is due to age* We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at your expense. We however feel it’s a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.
