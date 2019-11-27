Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Lexus IS 250

AWD LEATHER SUNROOF HTD SEATS LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Lexus IS 250

AWD LEATHER SUNROOF HTD SEATS LOADED

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4391781
  2. 4391781
  3. 4391781
  4. 4391781
  5. 4391781
  6. 4391781
  7. 4391781
  8. 4391781
  9. 4391781
  10. 4391781
  11. 4391781
  12. 4391781
  13. 4391781
  14. 4391781
  15. 4391781
  16. 4391781
  17. 4391781
  18. 4391781
  19. 4391781
  20. 4391781
  21. 4391781
  22. 4391781
  23. 4391781
  24. 4391781
  25. 4391781
  26. 4391781
  27. 4391781
  28. 4391781
  29. 4391781
  30. 4391781
  31. 4391781
  32. 4391781
  33. 4391781
  34. 4391781
  35. 4391781
  36. 4391781
  37. 4391781
  38. 4391781
  39. 4391781
  40. 4391781
  41. 4391781
Contact Seller

$11,956

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,572KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4391781
  • Stock #: 191144
  • VIN: JTHCF5C29B5050910
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

AWD with leather interior, sunroof, heated seats, alloy wheels, tinted glass, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/6 CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, paddle shift, automatic headlamps/fog lights, heated mirrors, Bluetooth, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Leather with moonroof package. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2015 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 81,629 KM
$20,967 + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Outback ...
 96,496 KM
$11,955 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage RE...
 22,624 KM
$19,854 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message