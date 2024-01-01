Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Lexus RX 350

70,500 KM

Details Features

$20,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Lexus RX 350

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Lexus RX 350

AWD

Location

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

613-820-8588

  1. 1707067840
  2. 1707067842
  3. 1707067844
  4. 1707067847
  5. 1707067850
  6. 1707067852
  7. 1707067854
  8. 1707067857
  9. 1707067859
  10. 1707067861
  11. 1707067863
  12. 1707067865
  13. 1707067867
  14. 1707067869
  15. 1707067871
  16. 1707067874
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T2BK1BA9BC116123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2018 Kia Soul EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Kia Soul EX 124,385 KM $13,985 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring 136,285 KM $13,985 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Outback Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Subaru Outback Touring 83,085 KM $20,985 + tax & lic

Email Sean's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

Call Dealer

613-820-XXXX

(click to show)

613-820-8588

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,985

+ taxes & licensing

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

613-820-8588

Contact Seller
2011 Lexus RX 350