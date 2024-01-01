$16,144+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2011 Lexus RX 450h
AWD 4DR Hybrid
2011 Lexus RX 450h
AWD 4DR Hybrid
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$16,144
+ taxes & licensing
231,048KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTJBC1BA1B2043438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 231,048 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Compare at $16628 - Our Price is just $16144!
When it comes to bang for the buck in the competitive luxury crossover segment, it's hard to beat the Lexus RX. This 2011 Lexus RX 450H is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
If you are seeking the advanced expression of contemporary luxury, drive the 2011 Lexus RX 450h the ground-breaking hybrid luxury SUV. This is extremely well equipped with driver-inspired Lexus innovations, comfort and convenience features including its specially designed Lexus Hybrid Drive, which generates outstanding horsepower and performance while delivering compact car-like fuel efficiency and a minimal emissions profile. This SUV has 231,048 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
When it comes to bang for the buck in the competitive luxury crossover segment, it's hard to beat the Lexus RX. This 2011 Lexus RX 450H is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
If you are seeking the advanced expression of contemporary luxury, drive the 2011 Lexus RX 450h the ground-breaking hybrid luxury SUV. This is extremely well equipped with driver-inspired Lexus innovations, comfort and convenience features including its specially designed Lexus Hybrid Drive, which generates outstanding horsepower and performance while delivering compact car-like fuel efficiency and a minimal emissions profile. This SUV has 231,048 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Leather Seats 103,578 KM $37,498 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman - Night Edition 74,707 KM $28,498 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI 58,378 KM $40,498 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,144
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2011 Lexus RX 450h