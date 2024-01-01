Menu
Account
Sign In
Compare at $16628 - Our Price is just $16144! <br> <br> When it comes to bang for the buck in the competitive luxury crossover segment, its hard to beat the Lexus RX. This 2011 Lexus RX 450H is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>If you are seeking the advanced expression of contemporary luxury, drive the 2011 Lexus RX 450h the ground-breaking hybrid luxury SUV. This is extremely well equipped with driver-inspired Lexus innovations, comfort and convenience features including its specially designed Lexus Hybrid Drive, which generates outstanding horsepower and performance while delivering compact car-like fuel efficiency and a minimal emissions profile. This SUV has 231,048 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2011 Lexus RX 450h

231,048 KM

Details Description

$16,144

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Lexus RX 450h

AWD 4DR Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Lexus RX 450h

AWD 4DR Hybrid

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$16,144

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
231,048KM
Used
VIN JTJBC1BA1B2043438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $16628 - Our Price is just $16144!

When it comes to bang for the buck in the competitive luxury crossover segment, it's hard to beat the Lexus RX. This 2011 Lexus RX 450H is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

If you are seeking the advanced expression of contemporary luxury, drive the 2011 Lexus RX 450h the ground-breaking hybrid luxury SUV. This is extremely well equipped with driver-inspired Lexus innovations, comfort and convenience features including its specially designed Lexus Hybrid Drive, which generates outstanding horsepower and performance while delivering compact car-like fuel efficiency and a minimal emissions profile. This SUV has 231,048 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Leather Seats 103,578 KM $37,498 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman - Night Edition for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman - Night Edition 74,707 KM $28,498 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI 58,378 KM $40,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,144

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

Contact Seller
2011 Lexus RX 450h