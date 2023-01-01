Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

177,767 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GS, AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, A/C, POWER GROUP, 177KM

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GS, AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, A/C, POWER GROUP, 177KM

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

177,767KM
Used
Good Condition
  Stock #: B0106809
  VIN: JM1DE1HY0B0106809

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 177,767 KM

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE 

7900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREEE>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, 4 CYLINDER, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire

