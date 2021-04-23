Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

118,511 KM

$5,400

+ tax & licensing
$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GX, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER GROUP, 118 KM

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GX, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER GROUP, 118 KM

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

118,511KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7003658
  • Stock #: B0110867
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY1B0110867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,511 KM

Vehicle Description

5400 + TAX + LICENSING>>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>>CARFAX REPORT CLEAN NO ACCIDENTS>>>AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, AUX, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS LOCATED EAST END OTTAWA, 1367 LABRIE AVE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

