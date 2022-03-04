Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

190,810 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

AUTO LIGHTS | REAR SPOILER | FOG LAMPS

AUTO LIGHTS | REAR SPOILER | FOG LAMPS

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

190,810KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8588411
  • Stock #: NC220454
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY0B0104901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour METROPOLITAN GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 190,810 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today! We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, This vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

