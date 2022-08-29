2011 Mazda MAZDA2

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 7 0 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9307738

9307738 Stock #: B0111642

B0111642 VIN: JM1DE1HY4B0111642

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 168,704 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.