$6,900+ tax & licensing
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Rony's Auto Sales
613-744-7090
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
GX, 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP, 168KM
Location
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
168,704KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9307738
- Stock #: B0111642
- VIN: JM1DE1HY4B0111642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,704 KM
Vehicle Description
6900 + TAX + LICENSING>>1 OWNER>> ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
MANUAL TRANSMISSION, 4 CYL, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE, OTTAWA
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Temporary spare tire
