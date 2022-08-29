Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

168,704 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GX, 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP, 168KM

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GX, 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP, 168KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

168,704KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9307738
  • Stock #: B0111642
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY4B0111642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,704 KM

Vehicle Description

6900 + TAX + LICENSING>>1 OWNER>> ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

MANUAL TRANSMISSION, 4 CYL, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE, OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Temporary spare tire

