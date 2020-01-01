2011 Mazda MAZDA6

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
ONLY 60,000 KMS! Exceptionally clean and loaded. Leather interior, heated seats, premium 17'' alloy wheels, sunroof, dual climate control , cruise control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, heated exterior mirrors, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8