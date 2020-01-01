Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA6

59,977 KM

$9,988

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

GT ONLY 60,000KM | LEATHER | SUNROOF

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

59,977KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6260202
  • Stock #: 200910
  • VIN: 1YVHZ8CH4B5M22782

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,977 KM

ONLY 60,000 KMS! Exceptionally clean and loaded. Leather interior, heated seats, premium 17'' alloy wheels, sunroof, dual climate control , cruise control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, heated exterior mirrors, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

