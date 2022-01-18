Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA6

119,743 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
MB Auto

613-233-3437

GS

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

119,743KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8143966
  • VIN: 1YVHZ8BH2B5M13855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,743 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

