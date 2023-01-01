Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

128,981 KM

Details Description

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
AutoAgents

613-909-3884

C63 AMG Sport Sedan

Location

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

128,981KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10435953
  • Stock #: AA522A
  • VIN: WDDGF7HB1BF573460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Timeless Power: The 2011 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG! This iconic sedan boasts a 6.2-liter V8 engine that roars to life with 451 horsepower, delivering thrilling performance and a symphony of engine notes. With its aggressive AMG styling, the C63 exudes both elegance and muscle. Slide into the meticulously crafted cabin, where luxury and technology meet seamlessly. Whether you're conquering winding roads or cruising in the city, the C63 offers a driving experience like no other. Elevate your daily drive with a touch of AMG excellence. Explore the 2011 Mercedes C63 today! #MercedesC63 #AMGPower #TimelessElegance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoAgents

2015 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 0 KM
$36,988 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model X B...
 29,580 KM
$111,888 + tax & lic

