2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

25,084 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,084KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8083588
  Stock #: 01392
  VIN: WDDGF8FBXBF550199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01392
  • Mileage 25,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Navigation
All Wheel Drive
Sun Roof
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

