$57,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G550 4MATIC
2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G550 4MATIC
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$57,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,250KM
VIN WDCYC3HF3BX189820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L4-001
- Mileage 105,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Offered for sale is our 2011 Mercedes G550 in Obsidian Black on Chestnut brown.
The G550 has 105,250 kilometres on it and comes safety certified and mechanically serviced. It also comes with a list of upgrades.
- The wheels were upgraded to original equipment Mercedes AMG G63 rims. - The infotainment system was upgraded to a touch screen 10 inch screen that has built-in Navigation with Bluetooth and acts as a hard drive for storing songs. - The rear trunk space comes with a factory upgraded weather tray. As included is a Kenwood amp and subwoofer that compliments the Harmon Kardon sound system. Its nicely tucked away above the wheel well in the trunk as to not take up much storage space. - The paint was coated with PPF protector late last year. Its hasnt yet seen much bad weather or sun. - Weve added a Curt brand hitch to tow that is so specifically rated for these G-Class vehicles and has Bluetooth so the trailer brakes are controlled by an iPad on the console.
Weve done our best to identify visible damage, the wheel holder in the back and the rear bumper both have scuffs and scratches as shown in the pictures. Please feel free to request a video walk around or a FaceTime call to provide you with full peace of mind. CarFax on Request
12 month / unlimited km warranty included as part of the sale. Extending this warranty to up to 48 months from the date of purchase is available.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class