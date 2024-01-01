Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Doors!</b><br> <br> Compare at $10295 - Our Price is just $9995! <br> <br> With athletic performance, head-turning style, and a comfortable interior, this Mitsubishi Eclipse has a lot to offer. This 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This Mitsubishi Eclipse doesnt just look amazing on the outside. Swift acceleration and exceptional handling perfectly complement its sculpted body and stunning features. This sporty coupe delivers exactly what it promises. This low mileage convertible has just 37,336 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 162HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Doors. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$336.72</b> monthly with $0 down for 36 months @ 12.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 37,336 KM

Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Doors!

Compare at $10295 - Our Price is just $9995!

With athletic performance, head-turning style, and a comfortable interior, this Mitsubishi Eclipse has a lot to offer. This 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Mitsubishi Eclipse doesn't just look amazing on the outside. Swift acceleration and exceptional handling perfectly complement its sculpted body and stunning features. This sporty coupe delivers exactly what it promises. This low mileage convertible has just 37,336 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 162HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $336.72 monthly with $0 down for 36 months @ 12.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Aluminum Wheels

POWER DOORS

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

