2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse
GS - Aluminum Wheels
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse
GS - Aluminum Wheels
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,336KM
VIN 4A37L5EF8BE005823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 37,336 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Doors!
Compare at $10295 - Our Price is just $9995!
With athletic performance, head-turning style, and a comfortable interior, this Mitsubishi Eclipse has a lot to offer. This 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Mitsubishi Eclipse doesn't just look amazing on the outside. Swift acceleration and exceptional handling perfectly complement its sculpted body and stunning features. This sporty coupe delivers exactly what it promises. This low mileage convertible has just 37,336 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 162HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $336.72 monthly with $0 down for 36 months @ 12.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
POWER DOORS
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse