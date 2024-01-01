Menu
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> This Nissan Murano is a smart choice if you want an upscale crossover without having to step up to a luxury brand. This 2011 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2011 Nissan Murano

0 KM

2011 Nissan Murano

LE - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2011 Nissan Murano

LE - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN JN8AZ1MW1BW151206

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X3326A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

