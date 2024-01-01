$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Murano
LE - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2011 Nissan Murano
LE - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN JN8AZ1MW1BW151206
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X3326A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!
This Nissan Murano is a smart choice if you want an upscale crossover without having to step up to a luxury brand. This 2011 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2011 Nissan Murano