Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Murano

2011 Nissan Murano

SL - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Murano

SL - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,336KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5240468
  • Stock #: P6497
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW4BW183048
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!

This Nissan Murano is a pleasant and versatile five-passenger midsize crossover. This 2011 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 117,336 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • (2) front/(2) rear cup holders
  • Centre console w/dual level storage
  • HomeLink universal garage door opener
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Reclining rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down centre armrest & (3) height adjustable head restraints
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Power Options
  • Pwr Liftgate
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down
Safety
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • Child-safety rear door locks
  • Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
Security
  • Security alarm system
Trim
  • Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension
Powertrain
  • 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Exterior
  • Front fog lights
  • Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Comfort
  • Dual zone automatic climate control w/in-cabin microfilter
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Tailgate
  • LED Taillights
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • UV-reducing solar glass
  • Illuminated locking glovebox
  • (3) assist grips
  • 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
  • Colour-keyed front/rear mudguards
  • Simulated Leather Door Trim
  • Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs
  • Dual front illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
  • Leather Seating Surfaces
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Bluetooth hands-free phone system
  • Auto dimming rearview mirror w/compass
  • Intermittent rear window wiper
  • Shift inter-lock
  • Black brushed aluminum roof rails
  • Leather-wrapped shifter knob
  • 7.0" LCD colour display monitor w/trip computer & outside temp display
  • 18" x 7.5" 6-spoke aluminum wheels
  • P235/65R18 all season tires
  • Chrome accent side sills
  • Colour-keyed manual folding pwr heated mirrors
  • Rain sensing speed sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Pwr flip up rear seats
  • Vehicle information system
  • XM satellite radio w/3-month subscription
  • Aluminum accents
  • Foldable cargo organizer
  • Removable cargo area tonneau cover
  • Dual-stage driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
  • Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor
  • Energy absorbing steering wheel
  • Side-door guard beams
  • Height adjustable active head restraints
  • 3-point seat belts w/height adjusters for all seating positions -inc: front pretensioners & load limiters
  • Bi-xenon HID headlamps
  • Leather-wrapped heated pwr tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/integrated illuminated audio controls & memory
  • Rear energy absorbing bumper
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brakes -inc: brake assist, electronic brake force distribution
  • (3) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) console, (1) cargo area
  • Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, key in ignition/door ajar
  • Illumination -inc: cargo area, door marker, dual front map lights, rear personal lamps
  • Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission
  • Intuitive all-wheel drive
  • Dual chrome tipped exhaust system
  • Engine block heater w/cord
  • Instrumentation -inc: digital clock, tachometer, coolant temp, fuel level, speedometer, dual trip odometer
  • Top load dual-panel pwr tilt/sliding moonroof w/sunshade -inc: 1-touch open/close, auto reverse
  • Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat
  • Bose AM/FM audio system w/CD-player -inc: MP3/WMA playback, radio data system (RDS), speed sensitive volume, (11) speakers, auxiliary audio/video input, 2.0 GB Music Box server, iPod interface, USB input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Hyundai KONA Es...
 44,260 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 57,970 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 61,022 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory