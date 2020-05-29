2011 Nissan Murano

Convenience Cruise Control

Auto On/Off Headlamps

(2) front/(2) rear cup holders

Centre console w/dual level storage

HomeLink universal garage door opener Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Reclining rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down centre armrest & (3) height adjustable head restraints Windows Sunroof

Rear Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Power Options Pwr Liftgate

Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down Safety Rearview Camera

Front/rear crumple zones

Child-safety rear door locks

Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags

Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH) Security Security alarm system Trim Body-colour front/rear bumpers Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Powertrain 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Exterior Front fog lights

Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel Comfort Dual zone automatic climate control w/in-cabin microfilter

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Power Tailgate

LED Taillights

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Rear window defroster w/timer

UV-reducing solar glass

Illuminated locking glovebox

(3) assist grips

4-wheel ventilated disc brakes

Colour-keyed front/rear mudguards

Simulated Leather Door Trim

Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs

Dual front illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions

Leather Seating Surfaces

Premium Sound Package

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Auto dimming rearview mirror w/compass

Intermittent rear window wiper

Shift inter-lock

Black brushed aluminum roof rails

Leather-wrapped shifter knob

7.0" LCD colour display monitor w/trip computer & outside temp display

18" x 7.5" 6-spoke aluminum wheels

P235/65R18 all season tires

Chrome accent side sills

Colour-keyed manual folding pwr heated mirrors

Rain sensing speed sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers

Pwr flip up rear seats

Vehicle information system

XM satellite radio w/3-month subscription

Aluminum accents

Foldable cargo organizer

Removable cargo area tonneau cover

Dual-stage driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor

Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor

Energy absorbing steering wheel

Side-door guard beams

Height adjustable active head restraints

3-point seat belts w/height adjusters for all seating positions -inc: front pretensioners & load limiters

Bi-xenon HID headlamps

Leather-wrapped heated pwr tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/integrated illuminated audio controls & memory

Rear energy absorbing bumper

4-wheel anti-lock brakes -inc: brake assist, electronic brake force distribution

(3) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) console, (1) cargo area

Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, key in ignition/door ajar

Illumination -inc: cargo area, door marker, dual front map lights, rear personal lamps

Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission

Intuitive all-wheel drive

Dual chrome tipped exhaust system

Engine block heater w/cord

Instrumentation -inc: digital clock, tachometer, coolant temp, fuel level, speedometer, dual trip odometer

Top load dual-panel pwr tilt/sliding moonroof w/sunshade -inc: 1-touch open/close, auto reverse

Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat

Bose AM/FM audio system w/CD-player -inc: MP3/WMA playback, radio data system (RDS), speed sensitive volume, (11) speakers, auxiliary audio/video input, 2.0 GB Music Box server, iPod interface, USB input

