RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE 

>>4900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED WINDOWS

2011 Nissan Sentra

197,261 KM

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Sentra

AUTO, SE-R, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP, 197KM

2011 Nissan Sentra

AUTO, SE-R, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP, 197KM

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

197,261KM
VIN 3N1BB6AP1BL601010

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,261 KM

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE 

>>4900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED WINDOWS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VIRIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION OR DIRECTIONS

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2011 Nissan Sentra