$4,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Sentra
AUTO, SE-R, ACCIDENT FREE, POWER GROUP, 197KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,261 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE
>>4900 + TAX + LICENSING>>
>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED WINDOWS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VIRIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION OR DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
