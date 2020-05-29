Menu
$5,682

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

2011 Nissan Versa

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8S

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8S

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$5,682

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,024KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5201465
  • Stock #: W0414A
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP8BL398789
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

Blue and a BLAST to drive!! This little hatchback drives well and is ready to for a test drive. If you're looking for and affordable little car this is perfect for you. Also comes with its winter tires. Drives great and is marked down to go. Come in today for a test drive. One of our sales rep will be more than happy to assist you. Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are open Monday to Saturday. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while your test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

