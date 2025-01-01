Menu
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

WERE LOCATED 1367 LABRIE AVE 

>>8900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

IMMACULATE CONDITION, AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, 1.8 LITER, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT. INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS

2011 Scion xD

149,191 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Scion xD

AUTO, A/C, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP, 149KM

12564881

2011 Scion xD

AUTO, A/C, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP, 149KM

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,191KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTKKU4B49B1007877

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B1007877
  • Mileage 149,191 KM

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

WE'RE LOCATED 1367 LABRIE AVE 

>>8900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

IMMACULATE CONDITION, AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, 1.8 LITER, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT. INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2011 Scion xD