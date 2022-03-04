2011 Smart fortwo

$8,495 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 3 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8630639

8630639 Stock #: 01668

01668 VIN: WMEEJ3BA2BK450669

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 01668

Mileage 70,392 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.