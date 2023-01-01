Menu
2011 Subaru Forester

148,347 KM

$11,871

+ tax & licensing
$11,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2011 Subaru Forester

2011 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn Man 2.5

2011 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn Man 2.5

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,871

+ taxes & licensing

148,347KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10456647
  • Stock #: A5120
  • VIN: JF2SHCDC7BG773499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour BL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5120
  • Mileage 148,347 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning Family SUV, Seat 5 Comfortably, Rear Folding Seats Leading To Massive Trunk Space, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ABS Brakes, Steering Wheel Mounted on Controls, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Bluetooth, CD Player, Auxiliary, Power Sunroof, Power Seats, LOW KILOMETERS, Newer Alloy Rims***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

