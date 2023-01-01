$11,871+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn Man 2.5
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,871
- Listing ID: 10456647
- Stock #: A5120
- VIN: JF2SHCDC7BG773499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour BL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,347 KM
Vehicle Description
Stunning Family SUV, Seat 5 Comfortably, Rear Folding Seats Leading To Massive Trunk Space, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ABS Brakes, Steering Wheel Mounted on Controls, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Bluetooth, CD Player, Auxiliary, Power Sunroof, Power Seats, LOW KILOMETERS, Newer Alloy Rims***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES
Vehicle Features
